Cannon rushed five times for three yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Bills.

Cannon was mostly quiet even though fellow running back Isaiah Crowell was forced to exit due to a foot injury. The rookie running back did manage to find paydirt on a four-yard carry in the second quarter, but Cannon's lack of usage relative to Elijah McGuire following Crowell's injury doesn't inspire much confidence ahead of New York's Week 15 meeting with the Texans, regardless of Crowell's health.