Jets' Trenton Cannon: Sits out practice Sunday
Cannon (ankle) worked into Saturday's no-pad practice but sat out Sunday, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.
Cannon is eyeing the No. 3 RB spot since Elijah McGuire (foot) has a good chance of landing on the PUP list and missing the first six weeks. The rookie sixth-round pick rushed 212 times for 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns during his final season at Virginia State, but his touches will be limited in 2018 behind Isaiah Crowell (concussion) and Bilal Powell.
