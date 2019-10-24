Play

Cannon (foot/ankle) will not practice Thursday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Cannon will have one more opportunity to practice in some capacity before Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars. The 24-year-old was scheduled to have an MRI on Tuesday, and the results - when released - will illuminate the severity of his current injuries. Vyncint Smith will serve as New York's top kick returner as long as Cannon remains sidelined.

