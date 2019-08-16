Cannon rushed six times for six yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Thursday's 22-10 win over Atlanta in Week 2 of preseason.

Neither Cannon nor Elijah McGuire did much to grab the No. 4 running back spot by the horns in this one, but the status quo is fine for Cannon, whose claim to a roster spot will hinge on his special teams contributions. He totaled 60 yards on two kick returns in this one.