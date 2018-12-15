Cannon (toe) is active for Saturday's game against the Texans.

Cannon's toe issue prevented him from logging full practice participation at any point this week, but the injury ultimately didn't impact his availability for gameday. Though he might be less than 100 percent healthy, Cannon should benefit from an enhanced role nonetheless after the Jets placed top back Isaiah Crowell (toe) on injured reserve Friday. Crowell's absence for the final three games elevates Elijah McGuire to the lead role, though Cannon should be locked in as the clear top change-of-pace option. De'Angelo Henderson is the No. 3 back for the Jets and probably won't be in store for much work Saturday after having just been promoted from the practice squad a day earlier.

