Jets' Trenton Cannon: Touches ball once in Week 12
Cannon caught one pass for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots. He didn't record a rushing attempt.
Elijah McGuire has scooped up the touches that were going to Bilal Powell before Powell's neck injury, relegating Cannon to a minuscule role behind McGuire and Isaiah Crowell. The rookie speedster has some dynasty format value, but he's bordering on useless in redraft leagues.
