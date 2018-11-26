Cannon caught one pass for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots. He didn't record a rushing attempt.

Elijah McGuire has scooped up the touches that were going to Bilal Powell before Powell's neck injury, relegating Cannon to a minuscule role behind McGuire and Isaiah Crowell. The rookie speedster has some dynasty format value, but he's bordering on useless in redraft leagues.