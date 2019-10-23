Play

Cannon (foot/ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Cannon was set to have an MRI on Tuesday, so the results will shed light on how long longer Cannon will sit out -- he has missed three of the last four contests. The 24-year-old running back works mainly on special teams as a kick returner, and Vyncint Smith figures to stick in that role as long as Cannon is out.

