Cannon (foot/ankle) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Patriots.

Cannon played through ankle and hamstring issues in Week 5 but is now in danger of missing his second straight contest with the addition of the foot injury. Vyncint Smith will work as the Jets' top kick returner, assuming Cannon remains sidelined.

