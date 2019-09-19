Jets' Trenton Cannon: Upgrades to limited Thursday
Cannon (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice.
Cannon's limited participation Thursday is an upgrade from his non-participation Wednesday. The 25-year-old has seen 33 of his 34 snaps on special teams so far this season, and he would figure to continue serving in that role if he can suit up for Sunday's matchup with New England.
