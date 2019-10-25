Cannon (foot) won't play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cannon wasn't able to practice this week, so he'll watch his third consecutive game in street clothes. Expect Vyncint Smith to continue working as the Jets' main kick returner until Cannon is healthy.

