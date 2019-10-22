Cannon will get an MRI to evaluate his foot injury, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Cannon has missed three of the Jets' last four games, including their last two contests. The 2018 sixth-round pick has only seen one offensive snap in four games this season but has racked up 96 yards on kick returns. More information about Cannon's injury should be revealed after his MRI.

