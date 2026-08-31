The Jets claimed Wallace off waivers from the Panthers on Monday.

Wallace did not make the Panthers' 53-man roster and was waived by the team Sunday. He'll get a new opportunity with the Jets, where he will likely operate in a depth role at linebacker behind projected starters Francisco Mauigoa, Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood. Wallace was a defensive starter in all 12 of his appearances with Carolina in the 2025 regular season, though his campaign was cut short in mid-November by a shoulder injury that required surgery in December.