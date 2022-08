Wesco was waived by the Jets on Tuesday, Randy Lange and Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Wesco was one of two tight ends -- along with Kenny Yeboah -- let go as part of the Jets' final roster cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The 2019 fourth-round pick, who caught three passes for 35 yards over 12 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in December, will now look to sign with new team heading into the 2022 campaign.