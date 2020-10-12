Wesco caught his only target for one yard and rushed once for no gain in Sunday's 30-10 loss to Arizona.

Wesco serves as both a depth tight end and a fullback, though he clearly didn't look comfortable with the ball in his hands when he took a 3rd-and-1 hand-off as the fullback and seemed to hesitate at the line of scrimmage rather than fall forward for the necessary yard. New York went on to turn the ball over on downs on the next play. On the bright side, Wesco also registered his first catch of the season.