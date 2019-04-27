The Jets selected Wesco in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 121st overall.

Wesco (6-foot-3, 267 pounds) is a versatile prospect who can operate as a receiver or H-back, but he's arguably at his best as a blocker. While he didn't post any particularly explosive measure at the combine, the West Virginia product's tape suggests he could serve as a nice complement to Chris Herndon down the road. However, he has to move above Jordan Leggett on the depth chart first.