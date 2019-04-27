The Jets selected Wesco in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 121st overall.

Wesco (6-foot-3, 267 pounds) is a versatile prospect who can operate as a receiver or H-back, but he's arguably at his best as a blocker. While he didn't post any particularly explosive measure at the combine, the West Virginia product's tape suggests he could serve as a nice complement to Chris Herndon down the road. However, he has to move above Jordan Leggett on the depth chart first.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ