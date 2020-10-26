site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-trevon-wesco-impact-remains-minimal | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Trevon Wesco: Impact remains minimal
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wesco failed to haul in his only target in Sunday's 18-10 loss to Buffalo.
Wesco has just one carry and one catch this season, as the fullback isn't a key component of New York's offense.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 39 min read