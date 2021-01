Wesco didn't touch the ball in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Patriots and finishes the season with a five-yard catch on two targets and one rushing attempt for no gain.

The fullback and depth tight end worked almost exclusively in a blocking role and has just five touches through two NFL seasons. Wesco, whom the Jets selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, will likely remain on the roster next season but is unlikely to see his role grow much.