Wesco played 29 snaps on offense (49 percent) but was not targeted during Thursday's 42-21 loss to the Ravens.

Wesco also played 7 snaps on special teams (28 percent). The rookie fourth-round pick split reps at tight end evenly with Daniel Brown, but he didn't handle either of Sam Darnold's two targets to the position. Wesco has only been targeted once this season, Week 10 against the Giants, when he recorded one catch for 15 yards.