Wesco (knee) is healthy and playing well in offseason practices after suffering a season-ending knee injury last year, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cimini lists Wesco -- along with three other offensive players -- as under-the-radar standouts during practices this offseason. The 2019 fourth-round pick made 12 appearances but caught just three passes for 35 yards before suffering the knee injury. The Jets bolstered their tight end corps by signing C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency and drafting Jeremy Ruckert (foot) in the third round, so despite playing well, Wesco will still have an uphill battle for offensive snaps.