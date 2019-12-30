Play

Wesco failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 13-6 win over Buffalo.

Wesco was thrown a jump ball in the front of the end zone, and while he used his body well to get inside position, he couldn't come down with the high pass. The fullback was a fantasy non-factor in his rookie season, catching two passes for 47 yards and adding a two-yard run.

