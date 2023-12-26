Siemian will remain the Jets' starting quarterback for Thursday's game against the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Tuesday that Zach Wilson has yet to clear concussion protocol and will miss a second straight contest, paving the way for Siemian to make another start. Siemian was at the helm for the Jets' 30-28 win over the Commanders this past Sunday, but New York raced out to a 27-7 halftime lead mostly on the back of a defense that forced two turnovers in opposing territory and a productive Breece Hall-led run game. The Jets then coughed up their lead with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Siemian was able to help guide the team to a game-winning 54-yard field goal on their last possession and finished his first start with 27 completions on 49 attempts for 217 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He may need a better performance against a tough Cleveland defense to keep the starting job heading into the Jets' season finale versus the Patriots on Jan. 7, provided Wilson clears the protocol before then.