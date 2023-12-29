Siemian completed 32 of 45 passes for 262 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Jets' 37-20 loss to the Browns on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 13 yards.

Siemian's yardage total looks relatively impressive in a vacuum, but less so when put into the context of the fact he averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt. The journeyman signal-caller once again focused heavily on Breece Hall for safe throws, connecting with the versatile back on nine occasions. No Jets pass catcher with at least four receptions averaged more than the modest 10.0 yards per grab Garrett Wilson recorded, underscoring how cautious Siemian generally was. If Zach Wilson (concussion) is recovered in time for the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Patriots on Jan. 7, Siemian will almost certainly take a seat for that contest.