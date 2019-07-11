Jets' Trevor Siemian: Fighting for backup job
Siemian isn't guaranteed to start the season as the No.2 quarterback behind Sam Darnold, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Davis Webb showcased himself well in the spring and worked as the Jets' second quarterback for the final set of OTAs. Siemian's experience as a starter -- 24 starts with Denver in 2016 and 2017 -- gives him a sizable edge over Webb, who has yet to make his NFL debut. Siemian joined New York on a one-year, $2 million deal this offseason that includes $1 million guaranteed, further solidifying his roster spot even if he manages to lose out on the backup job.
