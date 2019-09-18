Jets' Trevor Siemian: Heads to IR
Siemian (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Siemian has already been ruled out for the season, so this move was to make room for David Fales on the roster. Going forward, Luke Falk will be starting under center for the Jets and Fales will be the backup until Sam Darnold (illness) gets back to full health. Siemian will be a free agent in March.
