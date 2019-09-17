Siemian (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Siemian suffered a gruesome looking ankle injury as he was being knocked to the ground by Myles Garrett, forcing him to exit the contest in the first quarter. Look for more updates on his status to come after he receives the MRI. The Jets are currently down to one healthy quarterback, Luke Falk, so expect quarterback tryouts in New York this week regardless of Siemian's condition.

