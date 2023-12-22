Siemian will start Sunday's game against the Commanders in place of Zach Wilson, who was ruled out Friday due to a concussion, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Siemian will face a Washington defense that's at or near the bottom of the league in numerous statistical categories, though he'll have the keys to an offense that's been equally bad or perhaps even worse, averaging 14.4 points (30th) and 255.1 yards (32nd) per game. Poor QB play has been a large part of that, and it's a trend Siemian is unlikely to change given his career 58.5 completion rate and 6.6 YPA. He's struggled immensely in two appearances (Weeks 13, 15) for the Jets this year, completing 19 of 39 passes (48.7 percent) for 176 yards (4.5 YPA), with no touchdowns, two interceptions, four fumbles (two lost) and five sacks.