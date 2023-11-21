The Jets signed Siemian from their practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Siemian joined the Jets a little more than two weeks after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in the season opener, but the former remained on the practice squad Weeks 4 through 11. After another dismal effort from Zach Wilson on Sunday at Buffalo, though, coach Robert Saleh has opted to go with Tim Boyle as the team's starting quarterback moving forward, with Siemian serving as the No. 2 signal-caller and Wilson moving to third-string status. Siemian made two appearances (one start) for the Bears last season, completing 15 of 26 passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception.