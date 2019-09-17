Siemian will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with an ankle injury, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Siemian has a ligament issue with his ankle and will need surgery. The 27-year-old was set to start in place of Sam Darnold, who is missing time with mono. The Jets' only healthy quarterback is currently Luke Falk -- who will start under center until Darnold returns -- so it wouldn't surprise if the team held quarterback tryouts and brought in more passers for insurance.