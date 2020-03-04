Jets' Trevor Siemian: Recovers from ankle injury
Siemian (ankle) has been deemed healthy and is set to become a free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Siemian stepped in as the Jets' starting quarterback when Sam Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis in September, but the veteran lasted just 18 snaps before suffering a season-ending ankle injury that involved ligament damage and required surgery. Now given a clean bill of health, Siemian will look for a No. 2 QB job, perhaps even returning to New York for another year.
