Siemian has officially been ruled out of Monday's game with an ankle injury.

Siemian appeared to suffer a significant injury after being hit late by Myles Garrett in the first half. Luke Falk will take over for the immediate future with normal starter Sam Darnold (illness) also out. Running back Le'Veon Bell is the emergency quarterback if Falk gets injured.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories