Jets' Trevor Siemian: Set to fill in for Darnold
With Sam Darnold sidelined by a case of mononucleosis, Siemian is slated to start Monday night's game against the Browns, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
Beyond Monday's tilt, the Jets are bracing for the possibility that Darnold could miss several weeks. In the meantime, Luke Falk has been promoted to the team's active roster to back up Siemian. Given that the Jets have a Week 4 bye, it's possible that Darnold could be a candidate to return for the Jets' Oct. 6 game against the Eagles. In such a scenario, Siemian would be on track for at least two starts, which puts him on the fantasy radar in two-QB formats, as well as for those scrambling to find a fill-in for Darnold.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Jets grounded?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...
-
News & Notes: Darnold out for MNF
Chris Towers looks at all the latest news and notes around the league, and how it all impacts...
-
Week 2 QB Preview: Newton bounceback
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...