With Sam Darnold sidelined by a case of mononucleosis, Siemian is slated to start Monday night's game against the Browns, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Beyond Monday's tilt, the Jets are bracing for the possibility that Darnold could miss several weeks. In the meantime, Luke Falk has been promoted to the team's active roster to back up Siemian. Given that the Jets have a Week 4 bye, it's possible that Darnold could be a candidate to return for the Jets' Oct. 6 game against the Eagles. In such a scenario, Siemian would be on track for at least two starts, which puts him on the fantasy radar in two-QB formats, as well as for those scrambling to find a fill-in for Darnold.