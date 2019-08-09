Jets' Trevor Siemian: Strengthens case for No. 2 gig
Siemian completed 13 of 16 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown while adding 13 yards on two rushing attempts in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants.
Siemian dinked and dunked his way to a modest performance, highlighted by a seven-yard touchdown pass to Elijah McGuire. His case for the backup job was strengthened by a combination of Siemian's competence and an awful performance from third-stringer Davis Webb, who completed two of seven passes for 11 yards and two interceptions.
