Siemian completed 14 of 26 passes for 110 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions after replacing Zach Wilson (head) in the second quarter of Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Dolphins. He also lost a fumble.

New York trailed 24-0 at the time Siemian came into the game, and his insertion unsurprisingly didn't lead to a change in momentum. After the Jets finally crossed midfield for the first time in the third quarter, Siemian badly overthrew Randall Cobb for an interception. New York's next two possessions also ended in Siemian turnovers (a fumble and another interception). If neither Wilson nor Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) gain clearance to play in Week 16, Siemian would be in line for his first start of the season against the Commanders.