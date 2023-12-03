Siemian completed five of 13 passes for 66 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions after replacing Tim Boyle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Falcons. He added an eight-yard rush and fumbled three times, losing one.

Siemian entered for New York's first possession of the fourth quarter after Tim Boyle was picked off on the Jets' last drive of the third. The 31-year-old journeyman wasn't impressive in his first action since Week 12 of the 2022 season, putting the ball on the ground three times and turning it over on downs to cap New York's final possession. Siemian's in the mix to start in Week 14 against the Texans, but even if the Jets choose him over Boyle and Zach Wilson, Siemian's unlikely to find much success in an offense that's struggled all season.