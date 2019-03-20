Siemian has agreed to terms with the Jets, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The 2015 seventh-rounder gives the Jets a backup with 24 NFL starts (with Denver in 2016 and 2017) under his belt. Per Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger, Siemian's one-year contract could be worth as much as $3 million, including incentives. With Sam Darnold entrenched as New York's starter, Siemian will only be called on in during garbage time or in the event of an injury.

