Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Active Saturday
Johnson (foot) is officially active for Saturday's game against the Texans.
Johnson was limited during Thursday's practice session, but it doesn't appear the foot issue is a major concern for Saturday's contest. He should take his usual spot as part of the starting 11 on defense.
