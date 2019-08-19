Johnson (hamstring) is targeting Week 1 as his return date, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Johnson is still hoping to be ready by the time games start to matter, but this news rules him out for the remainder of the preseason. Opposing passing offenses could have a field day against New York's thin cornerback corps if Johnson needs to sit out regular-season games, though that's less of a concern in the team's opener against Josh Allen and the Bills.

