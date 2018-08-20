Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Back at practice Monday
Johnson (hamstring) was seen participating in team drills during Monday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson has been sidelined since suffering a strained hamstring in Thursday's preseason game against the Redskins, but he looks to be back to being a full participant on the practice field. The team will likely continue to closely monitor's Johnson activity over the next week or so given that the Jets will want to ensure he is 100 percent for the start of the season.
