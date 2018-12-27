Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Back at practice
Johnson returned to practice Thursday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Johnson was held out of Wednesday's practice, due to what is speculated to have been a disciplinary issue, but was a full participant Thursday. The veteran appears on track to play his usual starting role against the Patriots in Week 17, and will attempt to close out strong on what has been a rocky season.
