Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Being evaluated for concussion
Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Browns, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.
Johnson took a shot to the head on a block early in the game and will need to clear the league's concussion protocol before returning to action. Darryl Roberts is slated to fill in at cornerback as long as Johnson is out.
