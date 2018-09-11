Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a big hit in Monday's game against the Lions, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Johnson picked off Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter but was subsequently laid out by Kenny Golladay, forcing a fumble. The hit jarred Johnson and he will be required to pass the league's concussion protocol before returning to action. In the meantime, expect Darryl Roberts to see an expanded role in the secondary.