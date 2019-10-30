Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Bothered by both ankles
Johnson won't practice Wednesday due to injuries to both ankles, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Johnson left this past Sunday's game with an ankle injury, but it turns out he's bothered by both his ankles. The severity of each injury is unsettled, but this could be difficult to overcome be Week 9's matchup against the Dolphins. Expect his practice status to be closely monitored for the rest of the week, and it'll be a good sign if he can log a limited practice Thursday or Friday.
