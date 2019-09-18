Play

Johnson may be benched for Week 3's game versus the Patriots, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Johnson struggled in coverage in the season opener versus Buffalo, and he was quickly taken out of the rotation against the Browns in Week 2 after playing just four defensive snaps. Coach Adam Gase has expressed that the cornerbacks weren't the issue in the second game, but last week's minimal snap count for Johnson could signal he sees a similar demotion Sunday.

