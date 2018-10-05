Johnson (quad), who has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is expected to miss multiple games, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson's absence will hurt the Jets not only this week against the likes of Demaryius Thomas, but over the next couple of weeks as well with the Jets slated to take on a number of quality wide receivers. In Johnson's absence, Darryl Roberts and Buster Skrine are both in line to see more playing time in the secondary.