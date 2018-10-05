Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Could miss multiple games
Johnson (quad), who has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is expected to miss multiple games, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson's absence will hurt the Jets not only this week against the likes of Demaryius Thomas, but over the next couple of weeks as well with the Jets slated to take on a number of quality wide receivers. In Johnson's absence, Darryl Roberts and Buster Skrine are both in line to see more playing time in the secondary.
More News
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Returns to Thursday's game•
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Returns to Monday's game•
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Back at practice Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenber's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...