Johnson is questionable for Sunday's game at Jacksonville with an ankle injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was added to Friday's injury report as a limited participant, leaving his availability for Week 8 up in the air. The veteran cornerback was benched and played only 12 total defensive snaps during the second and third games of the season, but he's been an every-down player coming out of the Jets' Week 4 bye.