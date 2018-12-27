Johnson was held out of practice for an undisclosed reason, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Although the Jets wouldn't disclose much information, there were some rumblings that Johnson may have showed up late to Wednesday's practice. Without confirmation, that remains to be speculation. Johnson has had a bit of a bumpy year in his first season with the Jets. The veteran's status for Sunday's game seems up in the air following the incident, but we likely won't know his fate until closer to game-time.