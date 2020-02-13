Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Expected to be cut
Johnson (ankle) likely will be released in the coming weeks, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.
Johnson's five-year, $72.5 million contract has been a disaster for the Jets, with his 2018 campaign marked by poor play and 2019 defined by hamstring and ankle injuries. The latter issue forced him to injured reserve in November, and the Jets now figure to cut the cornerback even though they'll absorb a $12 dead cap hit. A release at least gets Johnson's $11 million base salary off the book, and the Jets might be able to spread out the dead cap charge if the NFL and NFLPA agree to a new collective bargaining agreement this spring.
