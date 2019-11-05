Johnson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Johnson sat out Sunday's loss to the Dolphins and will now miss the remainder of the season. The 29-year-old signed a five-year, $72.5 million deal with the Jets in March 2018, but he's played in only 17 total games and could be cut at the end of the season, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, though the move would still leave $12 million in dead cap for 2020.