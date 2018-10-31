Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Listed as DNP Wednesday
Johnson (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Despite a report by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com that Johnson was spotted at Wednesday's practice, the veteran cornerback has been officially listed as a non-participant. Johnson has missed four consecutive games due to a lingering quadriceps injury, and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
