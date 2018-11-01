Johnson (quadriceps) was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson has been sidelined since Week 4 and was able to participate in his first practice in a month. As evidenced by this news, the Montana product is close to making his return to the field. Though Johnson was able to participate in practice Thursday, he should still be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

